Spartanburg teen lands role in film hitting theaters nationwide - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg teen lands role in film hitting theaters nationwide on Friday

Posted: Updated:
Myles Moore (Aug. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina) Myles Moore (Aug. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina)
Left to right: Father Michael Spurlock, John Corbett, Cara Buono, Myles, Barry Corbin, Nelson Lee, and Gregory Alan Williams at the premiere in Smyrna, TN (Source: Maggie Moore) Left to right: Father Michael Spurlock, John Corbett, Cara Buono, Myles, Barry Corbin, Nelson Lee, and Gregory Alan Williams at the premiere in Smyrna, TN (Source: Maggie Moore)
Myles and camera operator Tracy Facelli on set on his last day of filming (Source: Maggie Moore) Myles and camera operator Tracy Facelli on set on his last day of filming (Source: Maggie Moore)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg teen landed a supporting role in a Hollywood film that opens nationwide on Friday.

Myles Moore, 14, is a ninth grader at Spartanburg Day School, but on Friday, moviegoers around the US will be introduced to him as Atticus Spurlock in All Saints.

Atticus in the son of leading man John Corbett’s character, Michael Spurlock.

According to the film’s website, All Saints is based on the true story of a salesman turned small-town preacher tasked with closing down a church.

Myles' mom, Maggie, said the teen movie star will greet friends and supporters on Sunday afternoon before the 4 p.m. showing at Regal Spartan 16.

"They are going to set up the movie backdrop right in front of the theater door so people can grab a picture with Myles as they go in to be seated," Maggie Moore said.

A post shared by Myles Moore (@themylesmoore) on

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.