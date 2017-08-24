Deputies: Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Greenville C - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect in custody after armed robbery at Greenville Co. convenience store

Armed robbery at Citgo Corner Mart (Aug. 24, 2017/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was arrested shortly after an armed robbery on Thursday.

Deputies said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. on North Pleasantburg Drive near Rutherford Road at the Citgo Corner Mart.

A suspect with a knife entered the store before fleeing on foot with unknown items, deputies said. The suspect was taken into custody just before 2:15 p.m. after a perimeter was set up.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

