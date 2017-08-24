Upstate man sentenced in DUI crash killing teens

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced Thursday in a deadly DUI crash which claimed the lives of two teenagers in December 2016.

Hollis Brock, 49, was "extremely intoxicated" on Dec. 23, 2016 when he crossed the center line on Highway 9 and struck a car head-on with his pickup truck. The occupants of the vehicle, 19-year-old Melissa Frilot and 19-year-old Kortlynn Brianna Smith, were killed in the collision.

A third passenger identified as Daisy Byrd required surgery for multiple broken limbs.

Investigators said Brock tried to climb from the wreckage of his truck after the crash and walk away with a broken neck. His blood alcohol content was .245 and he admitted to drinking beer and liquor before the crash.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for release.

“This case was a senseless tragedy that could have been avoided if Hollis Brock acted responsibly,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “He made poor decisions and took the lives of two innocent young ladies. Daisy Byrd, the third victim, will live with the physical and emotional scars for the balance of her life.”

