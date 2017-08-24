Crews working to repair two broken water mains in Greer

The Greer Police Department said a water main was broken in the city on Thursday and subsequently led to a second break.

The first incident occurred on Brushy Creek Road at Buncombe Road. Due to the water main break, Brushy Creek Road is closed from Buncombe Road to Henderson Gap.

Police said commercial trucks should use Suber Road instead of Henderson Gap.

Due to the incident, Greer Memorial Hospital and the Children's Medical Center were placed on standby for a possible boil-water advisory. The Greer Commission of Public Works said they are working to back feed water to the hospital but it is currently completely shut off.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for several hours.

Later, Greer CPW said a second water mean break occurred.

Customers living off Wood Road, Matts Lake Road, Judson Avenue, Lawton Street and Clark Avenue are advised to boil water for consumption for at least one minute over the next 24 hours. A notification will be issued when the water is safe to drink, officials said.

Repairs are estimated to take 4 hours.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.