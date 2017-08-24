Road blocked, crews responding to broken water main in Greer

The Greer Police Department said a water main was broken in the city on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Brushy Creek Road at Buncombe Road. Due to the water main break, Brushy Creek Road is closed from Buncombe Road to Henderson Gap.

Police said commercial trucks should use Suber Road instead of Henderson Gap.

Due to the incident, a boil-water advisory was issued for Greer Memorial Hospital and the Children's Medical Center. The Greer Commission of Public Works said they are working to back feed water to the hospital but it is currently completely shut off.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for several hours.

