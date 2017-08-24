Hurricane Harvey latest, plus our weekend forecast

Pleasant weather will stick around for us, while Texas is bracing for a major hurricane. Our next chance for showers will come Saturday. All the while, Hurricane Harvey will be pounding the Texas coastline as potentially a category 3 storm by late Friday night into Saturday.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains! Friday should be pretty night with scattered clouds and highs staying between 80-85.

A few showers are possible on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Any rain we see should be scattered and short-lived.

Sunday will bring more pleasant temps in the upper 70s to low 80s with scattered cloud cover. We’ll carry that trend into next week.

As for Hurricane Harvey, it will likely become a major hurricane as a category 3 storm making landfall near Corpus Christie, Texas. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be likely from south Texas to the western Louisiana coast through the weekend and early next week.

