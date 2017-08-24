New traffic light signals big change at Pelham Road intersection

There are drivers who get behind their wheels and say they take a chance on Pelham Road in Greenville County.

"Pelham Road, Woodruff Road, I mean they're both a challenge," Kerri Carter said.

She says the area is growing.

"There's a lot of building down there on the other side of 85," Carter said.

For Carter, the Pelham Road route isn't one she likes to take.

"I try to avoid it if at all possible," she said.

Engineers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say they listen to concerns from drivers like Carter.

"We send out folks to take a look at the timing, look at how much traffic actually backs up. Then we make a decision on is there something we can do to help the situation," said Michael Holden, a traffic engineer with the SCDOT. "Anytime we can make those changes to make it better, we're going to try and do that."

Recently, engineers and technicians added a right turn traffic light from The Parkway onto Pelham Road.

"That was actually one of those projects that came out of our local budget," Holden.

He says a review of the area showed drivers didn't make a right turn on red when they could, which backed up traffic.

Engineers also added a left turn land at South Batesville onto Pelham to help traffic flow.

"There were a lot of left turns going from Batesville onto Pelham," Holden said.

While Carter cruised to her next stop, she hopes the effort driven by engineers will signal progress.

"We'll see," she said.

