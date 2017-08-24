NC uncle pleads guilty after infant suffered deadly skull fracture

The District Attorney's Office said a Polk County man had admitted to involvement in the death of a 5-month-old baby.

Investigators said the mother of 5-month-old Cayden Berryman came home to find the baby unresponsive at a residence on Freedom Drive in March 2015.

Cayden was in the care of Jeremiah Lee Jackson when he suffered an acute skull fracture and later passed away at the hospital. At the time of the incident and later at the autopsy, Jackson was questioned about how the baby sustained the injury.

Investigators said Jackson did not provide a reasonable explanation and his account of events changed, including one version where he said his knee had accidental contact with Cayden's head.

The medical examiner said it is likely the baby's head injury was caused by striking a hard, flat surface such as a floor or counter.

Jackson said he did not immediately call 911 because he panicked.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 113 months in prison.

"Mr. Jackson has a history of both drug abuse and mental illness issues and was unsuited to watch these children,” said District Attorney Greg Newman. “The difference between the original charge and the manslaughter charge is whether we could prove that he acted with malice towards the child. I am satisfied that we have achieved a just result. It is significant that Jackson came into court and admitted his guilt. It is a horrible tragedy."

