Police: Charges pending after parental kidnapping incident in Waynesville

The Waynesville Police Department said charges are pending after a parental kidnapping incident on Thursday.

Police chief Bill Hollingsed said the incident occurred at a bus stop on Frazier Street. Hollingsed said a 7-year-old girl was getting off the bus when she was taken by her mother and several other individuals who had traveled from Ohio.

The child's father witnessed her being taken and began to chase their vehicle, according to Hollingsed.

The pursuit continued to I-40 near Exit 24 where the vehicles pulled over on the side of the road and a physical altercation ensued, the chief said.

Multiple people in connection with the incident were detained and being interviewed. Hollingsed said charges are pending.

The Department of Social Services was contacted.

Hollingsed said the child is OK.

