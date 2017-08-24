Coroner releases cause of death for Anderson Co. baby amid DSS, law enforcement investigation

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the death of an 8-month-old child is under investigation.

Coroner Don McCown said the baby died at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Aug. 24 after being taken off life support. The child was first brought to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 but McCown could not confirm why.

The coroner said additional details would be released after an autopsy on Friday at 11 a.m., but said the coroner's office, the Department of Social Services and law enforcement are investigating the case as possible child abuse.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were actively investigating injuries to a baby that occurred on Mahaffey Road in Williamston. Deputies said they responded to the residence Monday in regards to a cardiac arrest and transported the baby via EMS to the Greenville Memorial.

On Wednesday, the coroner said the baby suffered blunt force trauma to the head. The child's manner of death has not yet been classified.

