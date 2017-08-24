Deputies announce charges in deadly Anderson Co. child abuse case

The Anderson County Coroner's Office said charges have been filed in the death of a 7-month-old child.

Coroner Don McCown said the baby died at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Aug. 24 after being taken off life support. The child was first brought to the hospital around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Deputies identified the baby as Camden Shaw Kidder.

The coroner said additional details would be released after an autopsy on Friday at 11 a.m., but said the coroner's office, the Department of Social Services and law enforcement are investigating the case as possible child abuse.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were actively investigating injuries to Camden that occurred on Mahaffey Road in Williamston. Deputies said they responded to the residence Monday in regards to a cardiac arrest and transported the baby via EMS to the Greenville Memorial.

On Wednesday, the coroner said the baby suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said Camden's death was ruled a homicide.

Deputies confirmed 36-year-old Nathan Lee Roach was charged with murder/homicide by child abuse, a charge that carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Cheyenne Michelle Otto, 19, of Easley was charged with aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse.

Arrest warrants indicate Roach caused physical abuse to the victim and neglected his medical needs. According to the warrants, Roach waited approximately 30 minutes before seeking medical attention for Camden.

“We are heartbroken over this case," said Sheriff Chad McBride. “The detective working this case has said that it is one of the worst cases of child abuse he has seen in his 40 years of law enforcement. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to seeking justice for baby Camden.”

