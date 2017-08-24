Police: Abbeville man calls 911, fires gun near responding officer

An investigation is underway in Abbeville after police said shots were fired on Thursday night.

Police Chief Mark Hall said an officer responded to Arnold Drive after a man called 911 and then hung up. Hall said an unoccupied camper was at the location but the officer hear a man talking in the woods.

As the officer was walking into the woods, Hall said the man discharged a firearm.

The police officer retreated to his patrol car and was uninjured in the incident.

Hall said backup officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, finally making verbal contact with the man after approximately an hour. The man ultimately turned himself in.

It is unclear why the man called 911 and if the gunfire was directed at the officer, Hall said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.