Police: Suspect robbing Greenville gas station demanded scratch-off tickets, $20 bills

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify an attempted armed robbery suspect.

Officers said the man entered the Spinx on Augusta Street and picked out a bottled drink before handing a note to the cashier demanding scratch-off lottery tickets and all the store's $20 bills.

Police said the suspect claimed to have a gun.

When the clerk asked the suspect if he was "for real" and the suspect said yes before picking up the note and drink and leaving without paying.

Officers asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity to call 23-CRIME.

