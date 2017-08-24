Upstate servers hope to dedicate day to service industry professionals

Some Upstate servers are fired up and taking on a heated topic: They’re hoping to clear the confusion about how much you should tip by creating a day dedicated to servers.

The group said the first National Service Industry Day will be on September 20.

"I came up with an idea to just try to inform the general public that tipping is not extra but it’s how we pay our bills," said Ryan Stearns, bar manager of Wild Wings in Greenville.

Stearns; idea has gained support from servers in Greenville and across the country through a Facebook group called "Upstate Behind Bars" which has more than 1,300 members.

"If you're sitting there and having an experience and you don't tip your server, they basically work for free,” said Stearns.

"Honestly it might be something that bonds us together in the service industry, the fact that we have to deal with that same hardship day in and day out," said Robert Tompkins, a server at Lazy Goat.

South Carolina restaurants are only required to pay tipped employees $2.13 an hour.

"A lot of people discount the service and the passion that goes in,” said Andy Rhine, “If you got good service, if the server helped you pick out a menu item you'd enjoy or a tequila you haven't tried yet, that's what you're paying for."

Many servers also agree that it’s not just about the money, but also a reward for a job well done.

"It doesn’t just affect your income,” said Tompkins, “It can also have a mental effect on you by making you think that your service wasn't good enough or that you're not worth the tip that should have been provided."

How much should you shell out? Most experts agree on 20 percent for great service.

