Week 1: Daniel faces Easley in the Game of the Week

The Daniel Lions face the Easley Green Wave in the Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week as the high school football season continues with week one action.

Fox Carolina’s Shannon Sommerville will be at the game, as both Daniel and Easley aim for a 2-0 start to the season after Week 0 victories. Daniel (4A Region 1) defeated Berkeley 17-10 and Easley (5A Region 1) blew past rival Pickens 39-6 in their opening contests.

Aaron Cheslock will be in the studio recapping highlights from other big games from across the Upstate, including rivalry games between Hillcrest at Mauldin and Eastside at Riverside.

Look for video from the following matchups:

Abbeville at Woodruff

Belton-Honea Path at Powdersville

Eastside at Riverside

Union County at Gaffney

Greenville at Wade Hampton

Byrnes at Greer

Hillcrest at Mauldin

Irmo at JL Mann

Ware Shoals at Southside Christian

Spartanburg at TL Hanna

Westwood at Westside

Friday Night Blitz airs Fridays at 10:30 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Check for scores, recaps, photos and more throughout the evening in our High School Football section.

