Activist group announces peace rally to call for removal of Confederate monument in Greenville

A Greenville activist group said it will hold a peace rally on Saturday to call on city leaders to remove a Confederate monument at the Springwood Cemetery.

Fighting Injustice Together said the rally will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery, located at 410 North Main Street.

“We will be reaching out to Rep. Gary E. Clary (R-Clemson), Rep. Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville), and Senator Karl B. Allen (D-Greenville) in reference to supporting this movement and proactively working on changing laws and writing new legislation to get such monuments removed.” FIT President Travis Greene stated in an e-mail.

According to the city of Greenville’s website, the Confederate Monument was erected in 1891 in the likeness of Confederate soldier James Ligon. It previously stood on Main Street near where the Hyatt is currently located before being moved to the historic cemetery in 1922.

