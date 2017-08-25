Activist group announces peace rally to call for removal of Confederate monument in Greenville

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Charleston's mayor confirmed Thursday afternoon that one person has died in a downtown Charleston restaurant shooting and hostage situation.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the death of an 8-month-old child is under investigation.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
Anderson County deputies said a 34-year-old Belton man was arrested after being accused of a sex offense involving an 11-year-old girl.More >
A California woman is defending herself, after livestreaming a car crash that killed her younger sister. Officials say Obdulia Sanchez was driving drunk and livestreaming before the crash near Fresno last month.More >
An investigation is underway in Abbeville after police said shots were fired on Thursday night.More >
"Duck Dynasty" star Korie Robertson thinks President Donald Trump needs to make a change -- and said she's hopeful that he can.More >
The Spartanburg County Coroner along with county deputies are investigating a death on Pearson Road.More >
The Greenville Police Department is working to identify an attempted armed robbery suspect.More >
The new 26,000 square-foot Family Birthplace-Patewood unit will begin delivering babies on September 25, 2017.More >
Six military helicopters carried a unit of SC National Guard soldiers from Donaldson Center to their next stop in Texas Thursday morning (Aug. 24, 2017)More >
Firefighters battled flames at an apartment building on Hampton Avenue in Greenville.More >
Family and friends lit candles and released balloons outside Bethel Baptist Church for 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley, who was killed in a shooting in Gaffney.More >
Glassdoor released a list of candidates' choices for the top 25 places to interview for a job in 2017.More >
As students head back to the classroom, take a look at historic images of schools in Greenville County from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections.More >
More #FOXFirstDay photos as students in Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee, Haywood, Madison, Graham and Swain counties head back to school on Aug. 22.More >
As if the day wasn't magical enough, several couples in the Upstate said their "I do's" during the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. (8/21/17)More >
Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital. (8/21/17)More >
The Blue Jar Bar along Highway 29 in Belton is helping couples tie the knot during a spectacular cosmic event.More >
