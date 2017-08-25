GHS: People near or visiting Greenville Memorial Hospital may see or hear emergency training drill

Greenville Health System is warning people that they may hear simulated gunfire and see other simulated emergency scenarios Friday at the Greenville Memorial Hospital campus as the USC School of Medicine Greenville hosts its annual emergency training drill.

GHS said the drill is required curriculum for the first-year med students, who are required to complete EMT training, and allows Upstate law enforcement, EMS, and firefighters a training opportunity as well.

During the drill, hundreds of students, volunteers and first responders will encounter simulated gunfire and panicked 'bloodied' patients suffering from an array of injuries.

Signs will be in place on the hospital campus advising patients and visitors about the drill.

