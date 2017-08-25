Upper SC State Fair returns through Labor Day - FOX Carolina 21

Upper SC State Fair returns through Labor Day

Posted: Updated:
2016 Upper SC State Fair. (Aug. 25, 2016/FOX Carolina) 2016 Upper SC State Fair. (Aug. 25, 2016/FOX Carolina)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upper South Carolina State Fair has returned to Easley.

The 2017 fair opened Thursday night at the fairgrounds next to the Greenville Pickens Speedway, located at 3800 Calhoun Memorial Highway.

The fair will run through September 4.

The fair features rides, food, and midway shows.

Midway attractions include the Rhinestone Cowgirls show, Tricky Dogs show, All American Petting Zoo, Scott’s Crazy Comedy Magic Show, Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures, and Ken Treadway’s International Rodeo.

All Midway attractions are included in the ticket price.

Tickets are $8 per person for ages 2 and up and unlimited ride wristbands will cost you $20.

Special admission and wristband rates will be offered on select days. Click here to see the ticket price calendar.

