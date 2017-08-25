Bucky's BBQ hosts Pro BBQ Invitational Showdown in Greenville

Bucky’s BBQ in Greenville is hosting a “Pro BBQ Invitational Showdown” at its Roper Mountain Road location.

Owner Wayne Preston said seven of the top BBQ competition teams in South Carolina will put their skills to the test.

The throwdown starts on Friday evening at 5 p.m. and concludes on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Preston said the public is invited to enjoy an “inside scoop” into the world of competitive barbecue.

Admission is free and Preston said the event is kid-friendly.

