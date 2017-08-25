Gov. McMaster issues executive order to stop any taxpayer funding of SC abortion providers

South Carolina Governor McMaster has issued an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing public funds in any form to any doctor or medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic or operating at the same location as an abortion clinic.

The order, which was filed on August 24, also directs the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to seek waivers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to exclude abortion clinics from the state's Medicaid provider network.

The order states the SC DHHS must also coordinate with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to a list of all non-abortion women's health and family planning providers that are qualified for Medicare and Medicaid funding.

"There are a variety of agencies, clinics, and medical entities in South Carolina that receive taxpayer funding to offer important women's health and family planning services without performing abortions," Governor McMaster stated in an e-mail. "Taxpayer dollars must not directly or indirectly subsidize abortion providers like Planned Parenthood."

The full executive order is below:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.