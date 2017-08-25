Deputies: Undercover drug buy results in 4 arrests

Union County said four suspects were arrested after an undercover operative made a drug buy from the group.

Deputies said the operative used recorded government currency to purchase meth from the suspects on Tuesday along Furman Fendley Highway in Jonesville.

Deputies said they then performed traffic stops on the vehicles the suspects were in and arrested the two men and two women after finding the money and a bag of meth.

The suspects are Christy Lynn Rodriguez, 29, Brandi Jo Hand, 28, Trevor Harvey, 21, and Benjamin Dobson, 27.

All four suspects were charged with possession of met and drug distribution.

MORE NEWS - Witness: Charleston gunman declared 'There's a new boss'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.