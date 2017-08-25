Clemson, Dabo Swinney agree on new 8-year contract worth at least $54 million

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is set to make more than $6 million each year through 2024 according to new contract terms agreed upon Friday morning by the Clemson University Board of Trustees.

The university will pay Swinney a total of $6 million in 2017 plus an additional signing bonus of $1.5 million.

Swinney will earn $6.2 million in 2018 and 2019 and the number goes up by $100,000 each year between 2020 and 2023, where the amount tops out at $6.6 million.

With signing and retention bonuses, Swinney’s new contract will earn by $54 million by 2024.

Swinney will also earn additional bonuses for ACC championship, bowl game, and national championship appearances.

"Dabo’s impact on our football program, our university and our community is immeasurable and goes well beyond the on-field successes and national championship,” Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a statement from the University. "This new agreement demonstrates our strong commitment to Dabo and our confidence in his leadership now—and in the future—and his long-term commitment to Clemson. We are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of the Clemson Family for years to come.”

Swinney has an 89-28 record over his first nine seasons and led the team to win the 2016 national championship.

“I want to thank President Clements, Dan Radakovich and his team, the Board of Trustees, and the entire Clemson family,” Swinney said in a statement from the school. “My family and I have been extremely blessed to be part of such an incredible university and community for the past 14 years. This contract makes a strong statement. It is a mutual commitment reflective of the program we have built and continue to build at Clemson. The Clemson family does so much to support our program and I couldn’t be more proud to be your head coach.”

Read the full contract terms below:

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.