Troopers, coroner investigating after motorcycle crashes into sign

The new 26,000 square-foot Family Birthplace-Patewood unit will begin delivering babies on September 25, 2017.More >
Six military helicopters carried a unit of SC National Guard soldiers from Donaldson Center to their next stop in Texas Thursday morning (Aug. 24, 2017)More >
Firefighters battled flames at an apartment building on Hampton Avenue in Greenville.More >
Family and friends lit candles and released balloons outside Bethel Baptist Church for 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley, who was killed in a shooting in Gaffney.More >
Glassdoor released a list of candidates' choices for the top 25 places to interview for a job in 2017.More >
As students head back to the classroom, take a look at historic images of schools in Greenville County from the Greenville County Library System's digital collections.More >
More #FOXFirstDay photos as students in Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee, Haywood, Madison, Graham and Swain counties head back to school on Aug. 22.More >
As if the day wasn't magical enough, several couples in the Upstate said their "I do's" during the total solar eclipse on Monday August 21st. (8/21/17)More >
Baby named 'Eclipse' born at Greenville Memorial Hospital. (8/21/17)More >
The Blue Jar Bar along Highway 29 in Belton is helping couples tie the knot during a spectacular cosmic event.More >
