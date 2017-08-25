Troopers, coroner investigating after motorcycle crashes into sign

Troopers and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into a sign near Donaldson Center on Friday morning, according to the Donaldson Center Fire Department.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened on Terminal Road at Lockheed Martin Boulevard just after 8:30 a.m.

Greenville County Deputy Coroner Kent Dill confirmed he was called to the scene.

MORE NEWS: Clemson, Dabo Swinney agree on new 8-year contract worth at least $54 million

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.