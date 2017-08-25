Section of West Main Street in Spartanburg to close for 2 weeks - FOX Carolina 21

Section of West Main Street in Spartanburg to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

West Main Street where the closure will occur (City of Spartanburg) West Main Street where the closure will occur (City of Spartanburg)
Beginning Monday, the city of Spartanburg said West Main Street will be closed for two weeks from Daniel Morgan Avenue to the railroad crossing.

The city said Spartanburg Water will be making upgrades to underground water mains.

The city said the water main upgrade is down of the downtown construction project, which is now in its last phase.

For more information, visit: http://www.cityofspartanburg.org/downtown-construction

