Greer police investigating serial eggings, ask victims to come forward

Four suspects Greer police said were involved in the eggings (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 25, 2017)

Greer police said investigators have identified a group of young males accused of egging homes in the Riverside area.

On Wednesday, police posted photos of the suspects after they were seen on surveillance footage buying eggs from a Walmart.

Police later posted home surveillance video showing people hanging out of a car and throwing eggs at houses.

On Thursday, Greer police took to Facebook to ask anyone in the city who had been a victim of “egging” in the month of August to message police on Facebook or email meldridge@cityofgreer.org with your name, address, date of incident, if it was reported, damage or no damage and anything additional.

Police have not revealed the suspects' names or what charges they will be facing.

