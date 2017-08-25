Lottery officials: Woman who purchased $200K Powerball ticket in Seneca heading to Hawaii

The South Carolina Education lottery said the woman who purchased a Powerball ticket worth $200,000 from a store in Seneca told officials when she cashed in the ticket on Thursday that she was heading to Hawaii.

She purchased her ticket at the 7-Eleven in Seneca and came within one number of winning the $758 million jackpot.

“This is fun money,” the woman told lottery officials.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. She also paid $1 more for the Power-Play option, which boosted her winnings from $50,000 to $200,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26 and Powerball: 4.

The SC Education Lottery said additional Powerball tickets worth $200,000 were sold in Williamston and Newberry.

