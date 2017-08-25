Police: Suspect attacked man with machete after being told to get out of bed, do housework

Spartanburg police said a man was arrested Thursday after attacking another man with a machete on Thursday.

20-year-old Thomas Greene was charged with aggravated assault and battery, according to jail records.

Police said they were called to Greene’s home on Beverly Drive and met with the victim, the suspect, and the suspect’s mother.

The mother told officers she wanted Greene to get out of bed and do housework and asked the victim, her fiancé, to step in when Greene would not comply.

Greene, per incident reports, told officers he got mad that the victim was disrespecting him in house own house by and had no right to talk to him in any way. Greene said he grabbed the machete and went after the other man and the two struggled.

The victim told officers he was able to avoid being stabbed when Greene lunged at him and was eventually able to wrestle the machete away from Greene.

Police said the victim suffered cuts on the right leg, left arm, and chest. Greene suffered a cut to his left hand. EMS was called to treat both at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Section of West Main Street in Spartanburg to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.