Police: Woman faces multiple charges after argument over sexual encounter turned violent

Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested after she questioned another woman about a sexual encounter and the confrontation became violent.

Police said they were called to a home on Collins Avenue on Thursday where the fight occurred.

Per incident reports, the victim told police the suspect, 25-year-old Keashia Hearst, asked her about a sexual encounter with a guy and the victim told her it was none of her business. The victim said Hearst became angry and punched her. Another woman was able to separate the two, but the victim said the violence continued outside, where Hearst hit her in the leg with a vehicle and then crashed into the victim’s car.

Per incident reports, Hearst told police that she was assaulted first and that she meant to put her car in reverse instead of drive.

Jail records show Hearst was charged with assault and battery second degree, assault and battery third degree, and malicious injury to real property.

