Deputies: Suspect stole victim's shoes from cubby at Upstate trampoline park

Suspect in theft at trampoline park (Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is accused of stealing a pair of shoes from a family entertainment venue.

A red pair of Nike Hyperdunk shoes were taken from a storage bin at Big Air Trampoline Park on Spartanburg Boulevard.

Deputies released a surveillance image of a man they said entered the trampoline venue and stole the shoes. Deputies initially asked for tips identifying the suspect but on Friday said they had interviewed the man regarding the incident.

The suspect's name had not yet been released.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story included two suspects as provided by law enforcement. On August 25, 2017, law enforcement provided further information that only one suspect was involved.

