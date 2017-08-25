Deputies: 2 arrested after man robbed of $1,700 at gunpoint

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said two people are in custody after they robbed a victim at gunpoint.

On July 3, deputies said they met with an armed robbery victim. According to the incident report, the victim said he picked up an acquaintance, 33-year-old Frances Nicole McKnight, and the two went to a dirt road near Flounder Fishcamp to talk.

Deputies said a man in a Dodge Durango pulled up with a black handgun and robbed the victim of $460 in cash. McKnight then grabbed the victim's wallet, which contained $1260 in cash, and cellphone and took off running, according to deputies.

After an investigation, deputies said McKnight set up the armed robbery.

Deputies identified the man involved in the incident as 43-year-old Darrell Lovett.

Lovett and McKnight were both arrested and charged with armed robbery. They are currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

