Asheville police investigating reports of shots fired, stolen vehicle

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said officers were working to locate a suspect on Friday after they received reports of shots fired.

Police said they were notified of the gunfire and a stolen vehicle, which they followed to Pisgah View Apartments.

Officerrs said the driver fled and they were attempting to locate the suspect.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

