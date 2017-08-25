Harvey slams Texas coast, while our weather remains calm

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall late Friday night along the Texas gulf coast, while our weather is looking pleasant and cooler than normal for the weekend.

Harvey is currently a category 3 storm with winds at 120 mph, making it a major hurricane. It will bring days of torrential rain from Corpus Christie to Houston and even parts of Louisiana.

Closer to home, we’ll see off and on clouds this evening with temps falling into the upper 60s for the Upstate and 60 in the mountains. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a pleasant breeze out of the northeast and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few mountain showers will be possible, but rain chance will be fairly small in the Upstate.

Sunday is looking nice with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Next week’s forecast is highly dependent on Harvey’s track. We may see some moisture sent our way by Thursday into Friday, but that could end up remaining south of us.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.