Warrant: Man charged is sexual battery of child younger than 11

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 11 years old.

Deputies said on Thursday they were dispatched to a residence in regards to a sex offense. According to the incident report, a woman told dispatchers she had a gun as was going to kill 31-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss because she said he had inappropriate contact with her juvenile daughter.

Deputies said Goss denied touching the child in an inappropriate manner.

He was arrested after an investigation and is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

