Gaffney police seek tips in deadly shooting of 8-year-old

The Gaffney Police Department is asking for anyone with information about the slaying of a young girl to come forward.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 20, police were dispatched to an apartment on West Buford Street after multiple gunshots were fired into the front of one residence.

Investigators said Kamryn Bradley, 8, was sitting on the couch in the apartment when a bullet pierced a window and struck her in the head. She was transported to Mary Black Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The Cherokee County Coroner's Office said Kamryn, a resident of Shelby, North Carolina, was an innocent bystander in the shooting and was not an intended target.

On Friday, officers said no suspects in the crime have been identified by witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Gaffney Police Department at 864-489-8115 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

