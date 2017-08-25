Officials: 140 impacted by closure of Greenville distribution se - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: 140 impacted by closure of Greenville distribution service

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

WYNIT Distribution LLC have led to the decision to shut down its Greenville location.

WYNIT, a wholesale distribution service located on West Washington Street, said it has experienced unexpected financial issues and a disappointing holiday selling season, resulting in the reorganization of some of its divisions.

The announcement means it will close the Greenville division and maintain its software publishing and supply chain divisions in Minnesota. The closure will impact 140 employees in the Upstate, the company said.

A transition team will be in place in Greenville through the end of 2017 to help facilitate the process.

“We are grateful for the welcome Greenville and South Carolina gave to us,” said CEO Pete Richichi. “This is not what we wanted or expected. Unfortunately, we were unable to adjust fast enough to unforeseen changes. This was purely a financial decision. Our hope is we emerge a better company.”

