Deputies: Fletcher man arrested in string of Henderson Co. break-ins

Phillip Estes (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office) Phillip Estes (Source: Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody in connection with multiple home break-ins.

On Monday, deputies were called to an attempted breaking and entering on South Mills Gap Road. Deputies said the suspect, 24-year-old Phillip Michael Estes, tried to flee the scene on foot but was pursued by a homeowner and construction workers in the area.

After an investigation, Estes was identified as a suspect in past break-ins on Duncan Creek Road and Neely Drive.

He was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, attempting to break and enter, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools and damage to personal property.

He was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on a $161,000 bond.

