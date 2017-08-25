Spartanburg mom remembers teenage son one year after tragic death

An Upstate mom is remembering her son after he was hit and killed on his moped last year.

Rico Matthews was 17 years old and had just started his senior year at Spartanburg High School when he was killed.

Matthews mom started a nonprofit organization called the RCM foundation in Rico's honor earlier this year.

"I hope to give back to the community and carry out my son's legacy," said Latonia Hollis.

"RCM Outreach Center is here to provide basic mental and physical stability structure with providing canned foods, easy open food items,and everyday hygiene necessities to the upstate homeless, and to the sick and shut in individuals. We provide upstate community events, such as back to school drives, job search punctuality, youth involvement, and also provide assistance in disaster crisis movements"

The non-profit will have a ribbon cutting for the RCM Outreach Center on Saturday, August 26 at Cleveland Park in Spartanburg from 11AM until 1PM.

Rico's mom said they will also have a balloon release to remember the one year anniversary of her son's death.

