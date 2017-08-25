Asheville police say 4 in custody after shooting at apartment co - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police say 4 in custody after shooting at apartment complex

Traffic stop at Shell after Deaverview shooting (Aug. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina) Traffic stop at Shell after Deaverview shooting (Aug. 25, 2017/FOX Carolina)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said a shooting is under investigation Friday.

Officers said the incident began at Deaverview Apartments where multiple shots were fired at a victim's vehicle. Police said the victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

A traffic stop was conducted at the Shell gas station on Patton Avenue where officers said four suspects were detained in connection with the shooting. The four individuals were all compliant with the investigation, according to police.

