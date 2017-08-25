Members of Fighting Injustice Together want monument honoring confederacy moved

Members of Fighting Injustice Together want monument that honors the confederacy moved. (FOX Carolina/ August 25, 2017)

Organizers of a peace rally are calling for a monument that honors the confederacy to be removed because they say the City of Greenville maintains the statute. The monument stands in front of Springwood Cemetery in Greenville.

"It was modeled by James Blackmon Ligon he was a chief of police of Greenville," Rollis Smith said.

He's the commander of Camp 36 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

This monument was created in 1891," he said as he stood near it."It was put in the middle of Main Street in a circle."

Smith says back then, some complained it caused a traffic hazard and the monument was moved and eventually ended up in front of the cemetery.

"The confederate soldier buried at the top of the cemetery there's 81 of them that are unknown," Smith said.

"Destroying the monuments and memorials too, that's not learning from your history."

Bruce Wilson, with Fighting Injustice Together says members of the organization will host the rally at the monument on Saturday, August 25, at 1 p.m.

"There is a confederate monument or statue in downtown Greenville that is privately owned, but is being maintained by the city. We do not think that that is the appropriate way to handle that," Wilson said."We're asking it to be moved to the Confederate Museum that is roughly about two miles where the statute is at now."

Conversations about race, different groups and opinions are taking place throughout the area.

"I'm a strong believer of Jesus Christ and He's the leader and he can change hearts and stop all racism," Jack Logan said.

He's the founder of Put Down the Guns Now Young People. The organization hosted a sit-down with Black Lives Matter, city councilmen from Abbeville, and The Fraternal Order of Alt Knights.

"There's better things to do other than protest and tearing down buildings," Logan said.

Those who oppose moving the statue and those who support its move say they want peace.

"We want to make sure it is peaceful, that's the reason we called it a peaceful rally.

Some believe the monument is a symbol of oppression, while others believe it's a symbol of history and heritage.

Some who oppose and support the monument say they're open to a civil conversation about the issue. Greenville Police are asking the public to stay away form the area. They say they are expecting a large crowd which will include protesters and possibly counter-protesters. They say they're main goal is to protect life, property and the first amendment right for all involved.

