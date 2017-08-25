Upstate man convicted of murder sentenced to 30 years

The Solicitor's Office said an Upstate man was convicted on Friday of murdering a victim in March 2016.

Jason Franklin Carver, 40, and Woodrow Walter Curry, 45, were arrested after a man was found dead on the front porch of his Sterling Bridge Road home.

The victim was identified as Steven Cameron.

Carver was convicted of murder after investigators said he drove to the victim's home with Curry in the passenger seat. The men became involved in an altercation outside the home, during which time Curry shot Cameron in the chest twice with a .25 caliber gun.

Cameron died almost instantly from the shooting.

Curry pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and on Tuesday his sentence was deferred.

Carver was convicted of murder by a jury and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

