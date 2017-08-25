City of Greenville announces weekend road closures - FOX Carolina 21

City of Greenville announces weekend road closures

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the city of Greenville announce several road closures for the weekend.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, the section of Main Street between Falls Park Drive and Broad Street will be closed for India Day. The road will reopen Sunday at 1 a.m. the city. Officials also say that there will be route deviations for all trolleys. Greenlink says they expect to service all stops throughout the day, but officials say passengers should expect delays.

On Saturday, Cagle Street will also be closed from noon to 8 p.m. for the Southernside Reunion.

Also on Saturday, the section of West Prentiss Avenue from Mission Street to Lynn Street will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for a neighborhood block party.

