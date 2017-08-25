Greer Police tracking down egging incidents

Greer Police said they are working to track down suspects in a series of 'egging' incidents that have hit neighborhoods across the city.

Police told FOX Carolina that the incidents have occurred for the last two weeks, concentrated around different parts of the city, but primarily concentrated around the Riverside community.

Multiple reports of the vandalism have been filed with authorities, with cars and houses being hit.

Surveillance video released by Greer Police caught one incident in the early hours of Sunday morning, with two cars passing one home. The people in the cars appeared to be throwing something from the vehicles towards the property of a homeowner.

Police said they have been able to narrow down a group of young men from grocery store surveillance video buying eggs in bulk. Three of the five believed to be involved in the incidents have been identified. Police said that, of three identified, two are minors.

No charges have been filed, but Greer Police said they are building a case against the suspects and are looking for more victims.

