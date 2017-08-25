SCDOT: Weekend detour scheduled for I-85, I-385

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced a detour for several ramps along I-85 and I-385.

The I-85 southbound ramp to I-385 southbound, exit 51B, and Woodruff Road, exit 51A, along with the I-385 northbound ramp to I-85 southbound, exit 36B will all close at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The closure will be in effect until 6 a.m. on Monday, August 28.

During the closure, traffic along these routes will be detoured to I-385 northbound and then turned around at the Roper Mountain intersection.

The closure is the result of the Gateway Project construction. The I-85 collector/distributor lane will shift into a new configuration to allow for the construction of the new I-385 northbound to I-85 southbound bridge.

