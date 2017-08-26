SCDOT announces bridge repairs in Pickens County - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOT announces bridge repairs in Pickens County

Repairs needed to bridge over Wolf's Creek
PICKENS, SC

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said a bridge in Pickens County is undergoing urgent repairs and could impact travel.

Officials said a second of J&D drive will be closed for approximately two weeks while maintenance is conducted on the bridge over Wolf's Creek.

Traffic will be detoured around Evergreen Acres Road to Highway 8 to C David Stone.

