Coroner identifies teen killed after falling from moving pickup truck at Walmart in Seneca

The coroner confirms a 16-year-old has died after falling from the back of a moving pickup truck early Saturday morning.

Coroner Karl Addis says the teen passed away in the emergency department at Greenville Health System approximately one hour after the fall.

The teen was identified as Levi Lynn Pinion of Walhalla. He sustained a fatal head injury.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Walmart located on Sandifer Blvd. in Seneca around 2:40 a.m.

Troopers say a 15-year-old was driving the pickup truck when the 16-year-old was ejected from the vehicle. The 15-year-old was driving through the parking lot with the 16-year-old riding in the bed of the vehicle, troopers say.

Neither occupants were wearing seat belts, troopers confirm.

No other vehicles were involved.

Charges are pending.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner's office and SC Highway Patrol.

