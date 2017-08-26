Coroner, SLED investigating death of Spartanburg Co. inmate - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner, SLED investigating death of Spartanburg Co. inmate

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg County coroner, along with SLED agents, are investigating the death of an inmate.

Per Coroner Rusty Clevenger, 43-year-old Spartanburg County jail inmate Sandra Doris Rogers passed away at the Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System on Friday at 6 p.m.

Rogers was initially taken to the hospital on Thursday. No specific details have been released as to the reason she was taken to the hospital.

Rogers' cause of death is pending further investigation, including an autopsy.

