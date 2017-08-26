Coroner identifies Upstate man fatally shot in Greenwood; armed and dangerous suspect on the loose

The coroner confirms a 16-year-old has died after falling from the back of a moving pickup truck early Saturday morning.More >
Let’s face it. We’ve all dreamed about what we would do if we won the lottery. But be glad you didn't win.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim younger than 11 years old.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the death of an 8-month-old child is under investigation.More >
The solicitor's office said a judge has sentenced a who hid a woman's body in a well in Anderson County.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner, along with SLED agents, are investigating the death of an inmate.More >
A Greenville activist group said it will hold a peace rally on Saturday to call on city leaders to remove a Confederate monument at the Springwood Cemetery.More >
A 13-year-old Colorado boy is facing charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.More >
South Carolina Governor McMaster has issued an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing public funds in any form to any doctor or medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic or operating at the same location as an abortion clinic.More >
Protesters are gathered in downtown Greenville for a peace rally in hopes to remove a Confederate monument at the Springwood Cemetery.More >
An Upstate community hosted a blood drive on Saturday in support of Upstate firefighter Robby Brannon who is battling stage four cancer.More >
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office narcotics unit announced charges against more than two dozen suspects in "Operation Eclipse 2017 Roundup."More >
The new 26,000 square-foot Family Birthplace-Patewood unit will begin delivering babies on September 25, 2017.More >
Six military helicopters carried a unit of SC National Guard soldiers from Donaldson Center to their next stop in Texas Thursday morning (Aug. 24, 2017)More >
Firefighters battled flames at an apartment building on Hampton Avenue in Greenville.More >
Family and friends lit candles and released balloons outside Bethel Baptist Church for 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley, who was killed in a shooting in Gaffney.More >
