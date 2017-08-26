Coroner identifies Upstate man fatally shot in Greenwood; armed and dangerous suspect on the loose

Greenwood Police are searching for a wanted suspect after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

Police say they are looking for Xzariera Gray in connection to a homicide they say occurred around 5 a.m.

Police say officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots in the Tanyard area, and when they canvassed the area they located a male victim who had been struck by gunfire.

The shooting victim succumbed to his injuries and the incident was ruled a homicide, officers say.

The coroner identified the victim as Demetrious Alveriz Fuller, 46 of Greenwood. Fuller received medical attention at Self Regional Healthcare before succumbing to his injuries, the coroner said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday.

Police say Gray is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows of Gray’s whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

