Dispatch: Suspect in custody after chase in stolen car in Spartanburg Co.

Dispatchers say a suspect is in custody after an afternoon chase in a stolen vehicle in Spartanburg County.

Per dispatch, a female suspect is in custody following a chase that started on New Cut Road at 12:24 p.m. and ended on Hwy 9 and Old Furnace Road at 12:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say deputies were following the vehicle because it was reported stolen.

No further details were released.

