Deputies: 1 victim injured in shooting on Long Road in Piedmont

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting they say stemmed from a possible family-related dispute Saturday morning.

Deputies say around 11:50 a.m. they received a call for a gun shot victim on the 200 block of Long Road in Piedmont.

While en route, deputies were notified that the victim had been taken in a personal vehicle to the Piedmont Fire Department. Deputies then located the gunshot victim at the fire department. They say he suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

No charged have been filed at this time.

The condition of the victim is not known.

Deputies believe the incident stemmed from a possible family-related dispute.

The incident is under investigation.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.