Deputies: Arrest made after gunshot victim found in Greenville Co.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting they say stemmed from a possible family-related dispute Saturday morning.

Deputies say around 11:50 a.m. they received a call for a gun shot victim on the 200 block of Long Road in Piedmont.

While en route, deputies were notified that the victim had been taken in a personal vehicle to the Piedmont Fire Department. Deputies then located the gunshot victim at the fire department. They say he suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital by EMS.

The victim of the condition was stable as of Monday, deputies said.

Deputies believe the incident stemmed from a possible family-related dispute.

On Monday, deputies said Robert Lee Mccall was charged in connection with the case. He is facing charges for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during violent crime.

Additional arrests are not expected in the case.

More news: Coroner: 'No signs of foul play' in death of Spartanburg Co. inmate

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.